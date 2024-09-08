The former congresswoman says not voting for Trump is not enough.

Cheney says Trump is an 'unrecoverable catastrophe' in call for GOP to vote for Harris

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a once-rising star in the GOP who fell out with her party over her criticism of Donald Trump, slammed the former president as an "unrecoverable catastrophe" in her call for other Republicans to vote against him this year.

"We see it on a daily basis, somebody who was willing to use violence in order to attempt to seize power, to stay in power, someone who represents unrecoverable catastrophe, frankly, in my view, and we have to do everything possible to ensure that he's not reelected," Cheney told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"You have many Republicans out there who are saying, 'Well, you know, we're not going to vote for him, but we will write someone else in.' And I think that this time around, that's not enough, that it's important to actually cast a vote for Vice President Harris," Cheney added.

