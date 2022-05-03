Chief Justice Roberts responds to leaked Supreme Court draft opinion

Roberts said he has directed an investigation into the source of the leak.

The Supreme Court and Chief Justice John Roberts put out rare, written statements Tuesday to address the leak of a draft opinion showing the panel's conservative majority of justices is poised to overturn nearly 50 years of established abortion rights.

The statement on behalf of the court said, "Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."

In a separate statement but released together, Roberts called the leak a "singular and egregious breach" of trust -- but defended the court's workforce and integrity, saying this will not undermine its operation.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way," Roberts said.

"We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce – permanent employees and law clerks alike – intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court," he said. "This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here."

Roberts said he's directed the Marshal of the Court -- its chief operations and security officer -- to launch an investigation into the leak.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.