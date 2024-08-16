Both claim to be 2nd Amendment stalwarts, but VP picks Walz and Vance differ on what that means

Both claim to be champions of gun rights for law-abiding citizens and have touted personal stories of growing up in households where firearms were commonplace, but vice presidential candidates Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz have vastly different views on how to curb America's gun violence epidemic.

As the Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris has made gun control a top priority.

"We who believe that every person should have the freedom to live safe from the terror of gun violence, will finally pass red flag laws, universal background checks and an assault weapons ban," Harris said at her first presidential campaign rally in Milwaukee.

Harris was appointed in September 2023 by President Joe Biden to oversee the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Meanwhile, there was little acknowledgment of the nation's gun violence scourge at the Republican National Convention last month, despite GOP presidential nominee former President Donald Trump being the victim of a would-be assassin wielding an AR-15-style rifle.

In the 2024 GOP convention platform, there was no mention of firearm violence or gun control, while in 2020, the party's platform contained three paragraphs supporting reciprocity legislation allowing Americans to carry firearms in all 50 states regardless of which state they received a carry permit, and opposing an assault weapons ban, "frivolous" lawsuits against gun manufacturers and "any effort to deprive individuals of their right to keep and bear arms without due process of law."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While Harris and Trump's polarizing stances on gun control are well documented, the positions of their running mates are emerging for the first time on a national level.

Vance, the 40-year-old Ohio U.S. senator and Marine veteran, and Walz, the 60-year-old Minnesota governor and Army National Guard veteran, have portrayed themselves as strong Second Amendment advocates. But they have voiced starkly different views on gun control.

Vance's stand on gun control

"I'm a big pro-Second Amendment guy and I know a lot of people who will strongly, stridently defend the Second Amendment. None of them think convicted felons, who have been afforded their due process rights should be able to buy firearms and then kill people," Vance said during a June 2022 U.S. Senate election debate against his Democratic opponent, former Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.

JD Vance in a photo posted to his X account, Feb. 3, 2023. JD Vance/X

In a 2022 federal candidate survey for the Ohio Gun Owners and the American Firearms Association, Vance said he opposes "red flag" gun laws, legislation to ban certain semiautomatic rifles, including AR-15s; supports abolishing the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and establishing a national stand-your-ground law giving individuals the right to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to protect themselves.

Vance also checked yes on voting to repeal the 1994 Gun-Free Schools Act and supported a national Second Amendment Preservation Act that prohibits the use of federal funds to enforce gun control laws, regulations and executive orders.

"We need to fix the system we have that has problems as opposed to layering on a bunch of new regulations and laws on top of it," Vance said during the debate against Ryan. "The thing that I don't like is when you create a new background check system with new sets of regulations that go after law-abiding citizens."

The National Rifle Association -- which according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit research and government transparency group that tracks money in politics and its effect on elections and policy -- contributed nearly $500,000 to Vance's senate campaign. The NRA has also endorsed the Trump-Vance ticket.

"Now, more than ever, freedom and liberty need courageous and virtuous defenders," Doug Hamlin, executive vice president and CEO of the NRA, said in a statement in July. "President Trump and Senator Vance have the guts and the grit to stand steadfast for the Second Amendment."

In June 2024, Vance called efforts by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to ban bump stocks, a device that enables semiautomatic rifles to fire almost like machine guns, a "huge distraction."

The gunman who committed the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and left more than 800 injured, used guns fitted with bump stocks, according to investigators.

"I think that we have to ask ourselves: 'What is the real gun violence problem in this country?' and are we legislating in a way that solves fake problems? Or solves real problems?" Vance told reporters in June as his name was then being floated as Trump's running mate. "And my very strong suspicion is that the Schumer legislation is aimed at a PR problem, not something that's going to meaningfully reduce gun violence in this country."

While he wasn't a member of the U.S. Senate at the time, Vance said he would have voted against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major gun safety law enacted in 30 years that Biden signed in June 2022, about a month after a teenage gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The law enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21, closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole" to prevent people convicted of domestic abuse from purchasing guns, and allocates $750 million to help states implement "red flag laws" to remove firearms from people deemed to be dangerous to themselves and others.

"First of all, from what I've seen of this bill, I would not support it. I think red flag laws, in particular, they certainly are a slippery slope. They also don't solve the problem of gun violence," Vance said in a 2022 interview with the Breitbart News Daily podcast.

During his RNC acceptance speech, Vance -- author of the bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" -- told the story of how after the death of his beloved grandmother, whom he called Mamaw, his family found 19 loaded guns in her house.

"The thing is, they were stashed all over her house -- under her bed, in her closet, in the silverware drawer, and we wondered what was going on," Vance said. "It occurred to us that toward the end of her life, Mamaw couldn't get around so well, so she was sure that no matter where she was, she was within arm's length of whatever she needed to protect her family. That's who we fight for. That's the American spirit."

Walz's stand on gun control

Walz, a former high school geography teacher and football coach, has proudly proclaimed being an avid hunter who once received an A-rating and an endorsement from the National Rifle Association while a five-term Congressman from rural Minnesota. As a member of Congress, Walz sponsored the Sportsman's Heritage and Recreational Enhancement Act, which expanded access to public lands for hunting and supported legislation to reform the ATF.

"I'm proud to stand with the NRA to protect our Second Amendment rights, and I'm truly grateful for their endorsement," Walz said in a 2010 statement.

In 2016, Guns & Ammo magazine praised Walz's record on protecting gun rights and put him on a list of top 20 politicians for gun owners.

Minnesota DFL(Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party) candidate for governor Tim Walz watched a clay target sailed just out reach of his shot on the sporting clay course, Sept. 25, 2018, at the Caribou Gun Club in Le Sueur, Minn. Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images

"While most congressional Democrats have jumped on the gun control train with both feet, Tim Walz and a few others have stuck to their guns," Guns & Ammo wrote.

But Walz said his NRA rating fell to an F-rating when his stance on gun control dramatically changed following the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 15 students and two adults, including a football coach, dead.

"My job today is to be dad to a 17-year-old daughter," Walz said during a 2018 community meeting in Minnesota while running for governor in the aftermath of the Parkland massacre. "Hope woke up as many of you did five weeks ago and said, 'Dad, you're the only person I know who's in elected office. You need to stop what's happening with this.'"

In an editorial he wrote that was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune in February 2018 -- which was titled "Tim Walz: Please understand my full record on guns'' -- Walz explained how the Parkland shooting forced him to reevaluate his positions on gun control.

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"We all put ourselves in the place of a loved one or someone who faced that terror. It hits me as the dad of a fifth-grader and a high-school student. It hits me as a former high school geography teacher and football coach, when I think about the geography teacher and the coach at that school who gave their lives so that their students could keep theirs."

Walz said he donated the $18,000 campaign contribution he received in his 2018 gubernatorial run from the NRA, to a charity that helps families of military personnel killed or injured while serving and came out in favor of an assault weapons ban.

In a Star Tribune editorial, he also said that during his time in Congress, he supported "common-sense" gun-control reform laws, repeatedly voted in favor of universal background checks and preventing people on no-fly lists from purchasing firearms. He also said he supported legislation to fund gun violence research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was a co-sponsor of a bill to ban bump stocks and voted against concealed-carry reciprocity.

Walz also confronted the NRA, writing in the editorial that the organization is "the biggest single obstacle to passing the most basic measures to prevent gun violence in America -- including common-sense solutions that the majority of NRA members support."

As governor, Walz signed in May 2023 a historic suite of gun-safety measures that created red flag laws, extended the waiting period for gun transfers between parties from 7 to 10 days and expanded background checks to include private purchases between individuals, including those made at gun shows. The laws also require anyone buying a pistol or "semiautomatic military-style assault weapons" to apply for a permit to purchase or carry such guns from their local police agency or sheriff's department.

"As a veteran, gun-owner, hunter, and dad, I know basic gun safety isn't a threat to the Second Amendment -- it's about keeping our kids safe," Walz said during a ceremony to sign the gun legislation. "There's no place for weapons of war in our schools, churches, banks, or anywhere else people are just trying to live their lives. Today is about taking meaningful action to create a safer future for our kids, and I am proud to sign this commonsense, life-saving legislation into law."

'The number one killer of our generation'

Timberlyn Mazeikis, who endured a Feb. 13, 2023, mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three of her classmates dead and five others injured, told ABC News that for her and many other Gen Z members the choice in this election "is simple."

"Gun violence is the leading cause of death in our generation, and for a lot of us, we can no longer sit by and continue to watch this happen and just wait for the next massacre to occur. Because of that, we are showing up to vote," said 21-year-old Mazeikis, now a senior at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Mazeikis, who will be voting in her first presidential election in November, said the MSU mass shooting "took a toll on me" as she recounted being barricaded in the school gym for hours, terrified that the shooter would burst through the doors at any minute.

Timberlyn Mazeikis, a volunteer leader for Students Demand Action who endured the 2023 mass shooting at Michigan State University, says gun control is a major issue for her and other Gen Z voters. ABC News

After the shooting, she became a volunteer leader for Students Demand Action, an organization that fights for gun control legislation.

"I felt that I could no longer sit back and watch as further communities were destroyed by gun violence," Mazeikis said. "And that experience of being on campus and the fear that I felt that day and losing my classmates and my sense of security has really worked as a catalyst to push me in this movement and to realize that we can no longer live this way."

She said that while she views Trump and Vance as a "gun extremist dream ticket," she said Harris and Walz have given her "hope."

"The choice is simple. Our lives are on the line," Mazeikis said. "We either go back with Trump and Vance or we go forward with Harris and Walz."

Mazeikis also said Walz's transformation from a strong pro-gun politician into one who now favors sensible gun regulations doesn't concern her, saying, "his stance on gun violence prevention is one of strength and one of courage to change."

"He is living proof that the gun lobby and the gun industry are lying to us, that you can be a responsible gun owner and still want to keep your community safe and believe in gun safety," Mazeikis said.

However, Rob Doar, vice president of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus -- the largest gun rights group in Minnesota with more than 10,000 dues-paying members -- told ABC News that he's been following Walz's policies and actions on guns for about a decade and was surprised he was picked to be Harris' running mate.

"Initially, my thought was that it was not a good pick if the goal of the campaign was to try to appeal to maybe disaffected Republicans and moderates, just because he has had some flip-flopping on contentious issues like firearms," Doar said. "But then as I saw more of the campaign strategy roll out, it seems like the goal has been to more highlight him as an example of what progressive leaders can do. In that vein, I think that he's probably serving the campaign very well, given the high number of progressive policies that Minnesota's passed recently."

Rob Doar, vice president of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, talks about the differences between vice presidential candidates Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. ABC News

Doar said his organization does not endorse presidential candidates and noted that his members don't necessarily like Trump.

"I think both tickets have problematic histories as far as a Second Amendment standpoint goes. Donald Trump was a huge advocate for the bump stock ban. Donald Trump made quotes like, 'to take the guns first and then get due process second,' and he's made some other statements that have been fairly anti-Second Amendment," Doar said. "On the other hand, you've got Kamala Harris, who is talking about, initially, mandatory gun buybacks for certain types of firearms. She has walked that back a little bit, but I think both tickets, as far as somebody who looks at the Second Amendment as their primary issue at the polls, have some problems."

He said Vance's "posturing" on gun rights is something a lot of Second Amendment supporters like.

"But these are the same kind of things that we heard out of Tim Walz when he was a representative in the first district [of Minnesota]," Doar said. "Unfortunately, JD Vance just doesn't have the longevity of a political career to be able to back up the words that he's saying, but I do think the way that he's positioning himself is a way that might appeal to those who value the Second Amendment when they go to the polls."

He said many of his group's members have expressed concern about keeping the current conservative majority of the Supreme Court intact.

"I do hear a lot from our members that they don't like Trump, but the sole reason they're voting for him is because of the Supreme Court and for federal judicial nominations. So that's not an unpopular sentiment among gun rights advocates," Doar said. "I do think that the general consensus is that Trump would be much more favorable from a Second Amendment jurisprudence standpoint in his judicial appointments."