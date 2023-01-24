Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home and turned over to DOJ: Sources

Last week, a lawyer for him found around a dozen documents marked classified.

Classified documents have been found in the home of former Vice President Mike Pence and turned over to the FBI for review, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

A lawyer for Pence conducted the search of Pence's home in Indiana last week and found around a dozen documents marked as classified, sources said. The search was done proactively and in the wake of the news that documents were found in President Joe Biden's home and office at Penn Biden center.

The documents are undergoing a review by the Department of Justice's National Security Division and the FBI, sources said.

Pence previously told ABC News' David Muir that he did not retain any classified information after leaving office.

CNN first reported the news.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.