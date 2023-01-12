Key events in the Biden classified documents probe: Updated timeline

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave new details as he named a special counsel.

In appointing Robert Hur to be special counsel in the Biden classified documents probe, Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out more than previously revealed about the timeline of how the documents came to be at the center of the investigation.

Here is an updated timeline of significant developments:

US Attorney General Merrick Garland names an independent special counsel to probe President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents at the US Justice Department in Washington, DC, Jan. 12, 2023. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Nov. 4: The National Archives inspector general contacted the Justice Department to say the White House notified the National Archives that docs bearing classification markings identified at Penn Biden Center, the private office he used after leaving as vice president.

Nov 9: FBI commenced an assessment to understand whether classified information had been mishandled.

Nov. 14: Garland assigned U.S. Attorney John Lausch to conduct an initial investigation on whether to appoint a special counsel.

Dec. 20: President Joe Biden's personal counsel informed Lausch that additional documents bearing classification markings were identified in the garage of Wilmington, Delaware home. The FBI went to the location and secured those documents, Garland said.

Jan. 5: U.S. Attorney Lausch advised Garland that further investigation by a special counsel was warranted. In the days since, Lausch continued the investigation and the DOJ identified Robert Hur for appointment as special counsel.

Jan. 9: Reporting breaks that Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned Lausch to review classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center. The White House confirms that the president's attorneys found a "small number of documents with classified markings" in a locked closet at the center.

Jan. 10: Biden said he was "surprised" to learn that there were any government records at the Penn Biden Center, adding "I don't know what's in the documents."

Jan. 12: The president's personal counsel called Lausch and stated that an additional document bearing classification markings was identified at the president's personal residence in Wilmington.

Jan. 12: In a statement, President Biden's lawyers report "a small number" of additional records with classified markings were found at Biden's Wilmington home. Nothing was found at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home.

Jan. 12: Garland signed an order appointing Robert Hur as special counsel and briefed the public on this decision.

Jan. 12: A spokesman for the White House counsel's office, Ian Sams, told ABC News that the White House did not get advance notice Garland was appointing a special counsel.

In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur arrives at U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Steve Ruark/AP, FILE

"Under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require a special counsel appointment for this matter," Garland said.

On Thursday, President Biden said he is cooperating fully.

"As part of that process, my lawyers reviewed other places where documents in my -- from my time as vice president were stored and they finished the review last night," Biden said. "They discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my and my, my, my personal library."