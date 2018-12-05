Cokie Roberts reflects on George H.W. Bush legacy; credits him with 'family that cares about public service'

Dec 5, 2018, 9:13 PM ET
PHOTO: Former President George H.W. Bush congratulates his son George W. Bush, the current U.S. President, during the final session of the Republican National Convention in New York, Sept. 2, 2004.Mike Mergen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former President George H.W. Bush congratulates his son George W. Bush, the current U.S. President, during the final session of the Republican National Convention in New York, Sept. 2, 2004.

As the world mourns the death of former President George H.W. Bush, ABC News contributor Cokie Roberts remembered his time as president and what distinguished him from the modern political climate on this week’s Powerhouse Politics podcast.

Roberts joined ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl and Political Director Rick Klein to discuss Bush's presidency.

PHOTO: President George W. Bush sits at his desk in the Oval Office for the first time on Inaugural Day, in this Jan. 20, 2001 file photo, as his father, former President George H.W. Bush looks on.Eric Draper/White House via Reuters
President George W. Bush sits at his desk in the Oval Office for the first time on Inaugural Day, in this Jan. 20, 2001 file photo, as his father, former President George H.W. Bush looks on.

Roberts said she believes Bush will be remembered for his role in the decline and eventual downfall of the Soviet Union.

“I think that there's going to be a lot more recognition of how he handled the end of the Cold War which is really the end of a century’s long war,” she said. "The fact that he did not need to dance on that wall and did not need to take credit for what had happened ... made all the difference in the world.”

PHOTO: Former President George H.W. Bush and granddaughter Barbara Bush arrive aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base Md., May 11, 2008.Gerald Herbert/AP, FILE
Former President George H.W. Bush and granddaughter Barbara Bush arrive aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base Md., May 11, 2008.

Roberts also said that Bush’s family will continue to carry his devotion to service.

“Dynasty is always a tough word," she said of the Bush family legacy, "but the family basically will have a position in the country of being a family that cares about public service.”

She said Bush believed “service was all important and conveyed that to his children.”

PHOTO: Former President George W. Bush speaks at the State Funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.Alex Brandon/Reuters
Former President George W. Bush speaks at the State Funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.

Roberts described the funeral as a “thank you note to George Bush, the writer of thank you notes.”

