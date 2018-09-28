Colbert to Kavanaugh: 'This is the whirlwind'

Stephen Colbert on Thursday night took issue with how much Brett Kavanaugh took issue with testifying on Thursday.

"The Kavanaugh quote that sticks with me," said the "Late Show" host, "is his passionate condemnation of the hearing and its repercussions."

"You sowed the wind for decades to come," said Kavanaugh, in clip from the hearing earlier in the day. "I fear that the whole country will reap the whirlwind."

"You really need a better weatherman," Colbert joked. "Because let me tell you, brother: This is the whirlwind.

"And the wind was sown when Donald Trump had 19 credible allegations of sexual assault against him, bragged about sexual assault on tape and your Republican buddies up on that committee said, 'Yeah, but we want our guy on the Supreme Court.' And that's you, Brett. That doesn't mean you're guilty. But, please, save your indignation that finally someone is taking one woman's accusation of sexual assault seriously."