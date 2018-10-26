Stephen Colbert dragged President Donald Trump for bragging about his own "nice" behavior as suspicious packages containing bombs were mailed to Democrats, CNN and Robert De Niro.

Colbert opened "The Late Show" with a clip from the president's rally earlier this week, showing how Trump responded to the first of several bombs addressed to people who've criticized him.

"The Democrats are for higher taxes, more regulation and more top-down government control," Trump said Wednesday, eliciting jeers from the crowd. "And, by the way, do you see how nice I'm behaving tonight? This is like -- have you ever seen this?"

Evan Vucci/AP, FILE

Well, Colbert said he wanted Trump to know that he noticed and isn't impressed.

"Throughout his speech, Trump kept reminding the audience how civil he was being," Colbert said. "Yes. I used to see presidents do it all the time before we elected a guy who's more afraid of Jake Tapper than Kim Jong Un."

Trump urged the country to come together in "peace and harmony" during the rally, but later changed his tune.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," Trump tweeted Thursday. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"

TONIGHT: Trump reminds us all about how civil he is while being uncivil. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/DMo7cmzH1P — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 26, 2018

Colbert, clearly annoyed by the president's renewed attack on the media, said Trump's the one who should clean up his act.

"It's all the media's fault things have gotten so bad," said Colbert, imitating Trump in a whiny tone. "In fact, did you see when they reported on me calling Mexican people rapists and criminals? They're just the worst."

Colbert, speaking again as Colbert, added: "He's got to take some responsibility for what he says. Because when he talks, people listen."