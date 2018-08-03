Colbert: Despite spending $1.26 million, Manafort didn't 'look like a million bucks'

Stephen Colbert on Thursday night mused about how even though court documents revealed Paul Manafort -- the "former Trump campaign manager and nursing home director who steals jewelry during bingo nights" -- spent $1.26 million at two high-end stores, he somehow didn't get his money's worth.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"So if you tell Paul Manafort, 'You look like a million bucks' ... you're insulting him," said "The Late Show" host. "But you might not say that he looks like a million bucks ... because these jackets are what he was wearing."

Viewers were shown a series of awful jackets, ending with an $18,000 python-skin jacket that "says, Watch me unhinge my jaw and swallow a poodle whole," Colbert said. "Basically, his closet looks like if a blind pimp got 100 wishes."