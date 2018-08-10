Colbert: Trump's proposed Space Force inspired by Buzz Lightyear

Stephen Colbert on Thursday joked about what a bad idea the proposed Space Force is, saying "longtime viewers of the Trump administration will remember that Space Force is the president's boldest idea ... that he got from a Buzz Lightyear Happy Meal toy."

Colbert played a clip of the president talking about a space-based military branch from "stardate March 13, where supreme leader Trump addressed a confused planet."

"My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea," Trump said. "We may even have a Space Force. Develop another one. Space Force. We have the Air Force, we'll have the Space Force. ... Think of that. Space Force!"

"Yes, think of that," Colbert said. "But not too hard ... 'cause it's stupid.

"We already have NASA. We don't need Space Force. Please wait until NASA finds life before you try to kill it."

"And today," the "Late Show" host continued, "Space Force got a boost from Vice President Mike Pence. No surprise, Pence is a huge fan of space. It is the farthest you can get from being alone with a human woman."