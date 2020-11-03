Colorado 2020 election results The state has nine electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

State Significance

Colorado has traditionally been known as a swing state in the general election, voting twice for President George W. Bush before voting twice for President Barack Obama.

The state has leaned more Democrat in recent years, voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Clinton won the state by 5 percentage points, beating then-candidate Donald Trump by about 130,000 votes.

The state is also a potential pickup opportunity for Democrats at the Senate level, if incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner, the Republican, can't fight off a challenge from Democrat John Hickenlooper, the state's former governor and a brief 2020 presidential candidate. Gardner's race was made more challenging by the state's widespread disapproval of Trump heading into the election, which he worked to separate himself from.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.