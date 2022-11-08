Colorado 2022 midterm election results

Voters will decide who serves in Congress and the governor's mansion.

Colorado voters on Tuesday will decide who serves them in Congress, the state legislature and several local offices this election cycle.

Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. ET.

All active registered voters automatically received a mail ballot in October but voters can also choose to vote in person on Election Day.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State Significance

At the top of the ticket is the state's U.S. Senate race, where Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet is facing Republican nominee Joe O'Dea. Polls show O'Dea, more moderate than many of the GOP's candidates this cycle, faces an uphill battle in unseating Bennet, according to FiveThirtyEight.

O'Dea has received support from former President George W. Bush and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the latter's endorsement roiling former President Donald Trump. Trump called DeSantis' support of O'Dea "big mistake."

O'Dea has said Trump shouldn't run again in 2024 and has also broken with most of his party on abortion access. O'Dea said he supported Roe v. Wade, though he opposes abortions after 20 weeks except in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.

Colorado is also one of the 36 states voting on a gubernatorial contest this year. Incumbent Jared Polis, a Democrat, is running for reelection. He's up against Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl, who would be the first female governor of Colorado if elected. Ganahl's running mate, Danny Moore, is an election denier and was removed from his position as the state's Independent Redistricting Commission chair because of his false comments about the 2020 race.

