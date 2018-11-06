Colorado's Jared Polis on track to become 1st openly gay governor

Democratic Rep. Jared Polis is on track to win the gubernatorial race in Colorado, ABC News projects, based on exit polls. Polis will be the first openly gay man to win a U.S. gubernatorial election.

He's running against Republican state Treasurer Walker Stapleton to succeed Gov. John Hickenlooper, a popular Democrat who can't be reelected because of term limits.

Despite the potential history, Polis was deflecting attention to the message of inclusivity that has been embraced by his fellow Democrats in the most diverse election cycle in modern memory.

"I really think that we are at our best as a nation, as a society, when our elected officials are fully representative of the people they're elected to work for," Polis told ABC News. "That means we should have our communities of color represented, women represented, the LGBTQ community represented. And the more diversity we have in elected leadership, responsible positions, I think the better result we'll have."

The Colorado congressman founded an online greeting card company in 1996, which he sold three years later for $780 million, according to Forbes. He also created ProFlowers, an online flowers company, and TechStars, a technology accelerator that has raised $3.3 billion.

After making his fortune in the private sector, Polis began his foray into public service. He has served Colorado's 2nd district since 2009 and has championed progressive causes such as legalizing marijuana and advocating for single-payer healthcare. He is also a member of the Problem Solvers caucus, a bipartisan group focused on healthcare, transportation and immigration, though none of their bills have received votes in Congress.

His worth is estimated at $387 million, according to the Denver Post, and he is the richest Democrat in Congress. His independent wealth has been the subject of skepticism from other members of Congress. Polis counters that it’s just that which protects him from falling prey to special interests. In an op-ed in the Denver Post, he argues that he set up a blind trust to avoid any semblance of impropriety.

Quick stop at the Auraria Campus in Denver on the #COforAll ?? tour! So far less than 100,000 Coloradans under the age of 34 have voted. We can do better than that! Let’s go Colorado! Every. Vote. Counts. pic.twitter.com/24sTOmXdkF — Jared Polis (@PolisForCO) October 30, 2018

"I think what the people of Colorado care about is: who's going to make my life better?" Polis said. "They don't care about who you are and who you love."

FiveThirtyEight forecasted Polis with a 14 in 15 chance of taking the seat.