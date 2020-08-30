'Complete outrage' over in-person election security briefings to Congress ceasing: Sen. Klobuchar Sen. Amy Klobuchar appeared on ABC's "This Week."

It is a "complete outrage" that the intelligence community will cease in-person election security briefings to Congress, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Sunday.

"I think the House is going to have to subpoena, the director of intelligence in order to get information, which is crazy," Klobuchar on ABC's "This Week."

The intelligence community announced Saturday that it would cease in-person election security briefings to Congress, citing concern over "unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information."

The development was met with swift and stern backlash from congressional Democrats.

"We are just a few months out of a major election, and I have already experienced this White House blocking my bipartisan election security bill, which would have helped us years ago to beef up our efforts. So, in the words of Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, when it comes to this White House, all roads lead to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. That is exactly what's going on here," she told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl Sunday.

Earlier this month, the U.S. intelligence community released a public statement that Russia, China and Iran are actively meddling in presidential politics ahead of November -- with efforts by Russia to advance President Donald Trump's reelection.

