Wisconsin Republican Rep. Sean Duffy announced on Monday that he’s resigning from Congress on Sept. 23 because a baby he and his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy are expecting in October will have complications, including a heart condition.

“With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now," Duffy, already a father of eight, wrote in a statement. "It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

A member of the House Pro-Life Caucus, Duffy is a practicing Roman Catholic. He believes life begins from the moment of conception and lasts until natural death and has supported legislation he says is needed to protect the unborn, ensure taxpayer dollars are not used for abortions, and defend individual conscience rights.

Duffy, an accomplished professional lumberjack athlete-turned reality television star on MTV's "Real World," has served in the House of Representatives since 2011. He had just launched a new reelection website, duffyforwisconsin.com, Monday morning.

"I will be forever grateful for and humbled by the faith and sacred trust you have put in me all these years," Duffy noted. "I am especially grateful for the prayers said on behalf of our family. We hope they keep coming! I will miss being your Congressman, but I am also looking forward to having more time with my family, being home for more birthdays and hockey games, and having time to enjoy and care for our new baby girl, who is already so loved by our family."

Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District has been a solid Republican seat since the 2010 midterm elections. President Donald Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016 while Duffy won reelection in 2018 by 22 points.

"It's a Republican seat and will stay a Republican seat," Chris Pack, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said.