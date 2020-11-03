Connecticut 2020 election results The state has seven electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Connecticut voters head to the polls on Tuesday with seven electoral votes to be won in the presidential election.

Presidential Election

House Election

In September, the state mailed absentee ballot applications to its more than 2 million registered voters, nearly 700,000 of whom requested ballots. Nearly 550,000 returned their ballots, as of the end of October.

On Election Day, the polls are open for in-person voters from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State Significance

Democrats have dominated presidential elections in Connecticut for the last three decades, last losing in 1988. Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump by over 14 points in 2016 following Barack Obama running up 17- and 22-point margins of victory in 2012 and 2008, respectively.

In 2018, despite an entirely Democratic congressional delegation and a sitting Democratic governor, the GOP was nearly successful in winning the state's gubernatorial contest, with Republican Bob Stefanowski falling just three points short of Democrat Ned Lamont.

