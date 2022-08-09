Connecticut 2022 primary election results

On Tuesday Connecticut voters cast primary ballots for the Senate, House, governor, state executive offices, a proposal on early voting and more. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Absentee ballots were mailed out beginning 21 days before the primary elections and must be received by Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET as well.

State Significance

In the Connecticut Senate race, former President Donald Trump is backing Leora Levy, a former state GOP official who was unsuccessfully nominated by Trump to an ambassadorship.

Levy is an abortion rights opponent and has raised questions about election security. However, she was not always a Trump advocate -- in 2016, she was critical of him and backed Jeb Bush's presidential bid.

"Trump has turned the Republican primary process into a circus for his own purposes and his own aggrandizement," she argued then in The Greenwich Time. "He is vulgar, ill-mannered and disparages those whom he cannot intimidate."

A voter checks in at Suffield Middle School on primary election day, Aug. 9, 2022, in Suffield, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP

Trump has long been critical of Democratic incumbent Sen. Blumenthal over Blumenthal's past claims of service during the Vietnam War. Blumenthal apologized at a news conference in 2010 for having "misspoken about [his] service."

As reported by ABC News, Trump and Blumenthal also clashed during the confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. And they were at odds again when Blumenthal co-sponsored legislation that made it harder if Trump had tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who was tasked with investigating Trump's ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Connecticut is a longtime Democratic stronghold, voting for Biden in 2020 by some 20 points.