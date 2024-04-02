Connecticut 2024 primary results

Trump and Biden are the only major remaining candidates running.

Tuesday is primary day in Connecticut, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are the only major remaining candidates running -- and already the presumptive 2024 nominees for their respective parties.

Twenty-eight delegates are up for grabs in the GOP race, and 60 delegates are on the table for Democrats.

Voters can cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, and polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Early voting began on March 18.

State significance

Connecticut's primary is not anticipated to have major implications for either party, given that both Trump and Biden already clinched the nominations.

The state has also reliably voted for Democrats in past presidential races.