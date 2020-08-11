Connecticut primary results

Connecticut's presidential primaries on Tuesday mark the end of the 2020 presidential primary season.

The state holds the last primary of the cycle more than three months after it was initially scheduled to be held. The primary was delayed twice, from April 28 to June 2, then to Aug. 11 due to the coronavirus.

While both primaries are settled, 60 delegates are at stake for Democrats and 28 delegates for Republicans.

State significance

The state is considered a Democratic stronghold in presidential elections, voting for a Democrat in the last seven contests. In the 2016 general election, Hillary Clinton carried the Constitution State with 55% of the vote over Donald Trump’s 41%. The last time a Republican won the state was in 1988, when George H.W. Bush captured the state.