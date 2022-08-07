Coons confident Dems' tax, health and climate bill will pass but admits delayed impact on inflation

Senate Democrats have been fending off a series of GOP amendments to the bill.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., one of President Joe Biden's closest allies, said Sunday he was confident the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would pass -- but conceded that any impact the legislation has on inflation would not be immediate.

"I have no doubts at all," Coons told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos when asked if he thought the tax, climate and health care package would pass amid a marathon series of amendment votes that was still ongoing as of Sunday morning. "The Democrats in our Senate caucus have stayed unified throughout the night. Every single amendment vote of the dozens we've taken so far we've defeated -- Republican efforts to knock down this important, even landmark, piece of legislation that will reduce prescription drug prices, reduce health care costs, reduce the deficit and make a big down payment on combating climate change."

"It may take a year or more," he added when pressed on the timeline for inflation to be reduced, acknowledging "we may not see huge impacts on inflation in the first or second year." The Congressional Budget Office has said the proposal would have a “negligible impact” on inflation in the short term.

"Look, George, we've seen gas prices come down week after week after week for the last five weeks in a row … Yes, inflation is higher than it should be. But we just got a robust jobs number of more than 500,000 jobs created this past month," Coons said. "Unemployment, the lowest it's been in my lifetime. And I think we've got a strong recovery underway."

Coons's confidence comes amid a so-called vote-a-rama, which takes place when legislation is being passed via the budget reconciliation process, which allows a bill to pass with a simple majority in the Senate rather than the 60-votes typically needed to overcome a filibuster.

Democrats boast that the new legislation, should it pass, will reduce inflation, lower the cost of prescription drugs, combat climate change, close corporate tax loopholes and more.

Sen. Chris Coons speaks with reporters near the Senate Subway at the U.S. Capitol. Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA via AP, FILE

The bill is the product of a deal between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who had emerged as a stumbling block to past iterations of the bill that Democrats are trying to push through without any GOP support.

"This is going to reduce the costs that hit American families in their pocketbook. Prescription drug costs, health care costs, energy costs. It’s going to make for a more secure and stable and cleaner and more affordable future for American families," Coons insisted.

Stephanopoulos also pressed Coons on a small but loud chorus of Democratic voices that says Biden should not run for reelection in 2024.

"I think he’s done good things for our country. I think he’s got a strong record of accomplishment to run on. All the different initiatives I just talked about here at home, but also real leadership on the world stage. He pulled together our NATO allies, our European partners to stand up to Russian aggression in Ukraine, and he strengthened our allies in the Indo-Pacific," said Coons, who holds Biden's old Senate seat.

"So, frankly, I'm hopeful that President Biden will run again. If he does, I’ll certainly support him."