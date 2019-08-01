Corey Lewandowski 'seriously considering' Senate run in 2020

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Thursday he was "seriously considering" running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire in 2020, with hopes of unseating incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen who is up for re-election next year.

"I'm seriously considering it," Lewandowski told ABC News. "Senator Shaheen has failed the people of New Hampshire by voting in lock step with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. The people of New Hampshire deserve better. If I run, I would be a voice for all the people of New Hampshire."

Lewandowski is traveling on Air Force One Thursday night for a campaign rally in Ohio and intends to discuss his plans with Trump, sources told ABC News.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters, FILE

He will also be in New Hampshire with the president for an August 15 rally in the state. Lewandowski, who served as Trump's first campaign manager until he was fired in June of 2016, has remained close to the president and the West Wing, serving as an outside adviser to Trump since his election.

The New Hampshire Democratic party released a statement calling Lewandowski a "craven lobbyist who has been credibly accused of assault many times."

During the 2016 campaign, Lewandowski was charged with battery for grabbing former Breitbart reporter, Michelle Fields, at a Trump campaign event. The case was eventually dropped.

"Corey Lewandowski is a craven lobbyist who has been credibly accused of assault many times and is chomping at the bit to strip away Granite Staters' health care," New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank said.

"Meanwhile, Senator Shaheen is making a difference for New Hampshire families, leading efforts in the Senate to expand access to health care and taking on the big drug companies to lower the costs of prescription drugs. The contrast couldn't be more clear."