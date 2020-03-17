Coronavirus and the 2020 campaigns: Some states move primaries; caution urged in canvassing Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio are all set to vote Tuesday.

As the 2020 election cycle presses on in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic, states continue to seek to postpone primaries to promote social social distancing, candidates virtually campaign and promote teleworking and both parties strategize how how to best and most tactfully criticize opponents' covid-19 responses.

Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio are all set to vote Tuesday

Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio are all set to vote Tuesday in a primary that is historic due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Voting is moving forward in Arizona, though local election officials have moved dozens of polling locations away from vulnerable communities and encouraged more people to vote early and drop off absentee ballots.

Illinois has seen record levels of early voting ahead of this election, and absentee voting is also very high, which has contributed to minimal concerns about large crowds at the polling sites tomorrow.

Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch, rubs hand sanitizer on her hands after voting in the party presidential primary in Ridgeland, Miss., March 10, 2020.

Florida election officials are forging ahead with primary day where there are at least 155 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida, according to Johns Hopkins University.

County election officials told ABC News Monday that among the key concerns weighing over Tuesday’s primary are:

Adhering to the CDC’s latest guidelines for large gatherings in polling sites

Taking precautions at polling locations

Poll worker shortages

Voter confusion after poll closures and changes

Judge denies request to postpone Ohio primary voting amid covid-19 concerns

A Franklin County, Ohio judge has denied the state's request to postpone until June 2 its primary voting originally slated for Tuesday.

In the wake of a national emergency surrounding coronavirus and a two-person race to become the Democratic nominee, Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio had recommended that in-person voting for the state's presidential preference primary be pushed back.

The move comes as the Centers for Disease Control issued new recommendations that gatherings do not exceed 50 people and that everyone practice 'social distancing,' and remain six feet apart.

Kentucky becomes third state to postpone presidential primary; other states seek the same

Kentucky plans to postpone its presidential primary from May 19 to June 23, marking the third state to delay a nominating contest in the last week over concerns of coronavirus.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, after receiving a recommendation from the state's Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, announced today, "We are postponing our primary elections by the 35 days allowed under state law. That means they will be moved to June 23. Again, a necessary step. We don't want people out there trying to create gatherings."

Adams, who joined Beshear at a press conference Monday, said the decision will "buy us time" as the state officials work to stem the spread of the outbreak.

A woman marks down her vote for the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling place in Armstrong Elementary School on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Herndon, Va.

"It buys us time," Adams said. "Obviously the hope is that by June 23, the worst will be over and we'll be able to have an election that's as normal as possible. The other possibility is that we won't be back to normal. This will give us time to assess changes that we can make in our election system as to location, potentially even as to method, to make sure that we can have a smooth election."

Beshear signed an executive order today after receiving Adams' recommendation, a spokesperson for Beshear told ABC News.

Kentucky now joins Georgia and Louisiana, two states that moved their primaries late last week. Georgia moved from March 24 to May 19, the same day that Kentucky's primary was originally supposed to be held and Louisiana moved its April 4 primary to June 20.

But now with another primary set for after the Democratic National Committee's June 9 deadline for all contests to be held by, Kentucky's Democratic Party will have to work with the national committee to get a special waiver approved, allowing for the later primary date. The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee will have to approve the waiver.

ABC News reached out to the DNC for a response.

Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea late Monday night asked the state's Board of Elections to move to a predominately mail ballot primary ahead of the April 28 contest date.

Gorbea says "supporting a predominately mail ballot election minimizes contact between individuals" which would address concerns about the spread of CoVid-19, "while also ensuring that all eligible Rhode Islanders have the opportunity to vote...".

Rhode Island is one of six, east coast states voting in the "Acela primary" six weeks from now, and on Tuesday, the Rhode Island Board of Elections will review options for holding its election amid public health concerns, including Gorbea's proposal.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rico Senate has passed the resolution to change the date of the Democratic presidential primary from March 29 to April 26, with the added provision that the chairman of the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico (DPPR) and the president of the State Commission on Elections to postpone it further if necessary.

"The amendment to the Presidential Primary Act is a necessary step to preserve public health in the face of the global pandemic. Postponing the primary will also ensure a larger turnout for many Puerto Ricans to express their support for a permanent union with the U.S. and the need for the territory to assert itself, with real decision-making power, as part of the democratic processes of the nation”, said Charles Rodriguez, DPPR chairman.

On the state government level, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott pushed the special election for State Senate District 14 to July 14, 2020. The special election was originally due to be held on May 2.

Joe Biden projected to win Washington primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Washington primary, clinching his fifth state (out of six) from the March 10th contests, according to Edison, which collects data for several networks, including ABC News.

Biden only lost North Dakota to Bernie Sanders on that primary night.

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 10, 2020.

Washington was the second most delegate-rich state of the night, behind Michigan, with 89 delegates, and so far, Biden and Sanders are estimated to pick up 34 each.

Political campaigns redirect efforts to coronavirus response

While the coronavirus outbreak has frozen political campaigning at every level -- stopping local petitioning and primary campaigns, and postponing a growing number of presidential primaries - some candidates are repurposing their efforts to help combat the spread of the virus and its impact on their communities.

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Massachusetts, who is running in the Democratic primary to unseat Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, said he's using his campaign email list to raise money for groups in Massachusetts and around the country that are providing relief for groups helping the most in need - including United Way and several local food banks.

Trump campaign staff told to work from home until end of March

President Trump’s campaign told staff to work from home until the end of March, a senior campaign official told ABC News.

All campaign staff had been working from home since last Friday but were set to return tomorrow after a deep cleaning of the Washington D.C. arena offices over the weekend.

The news comes after the the White House advised Americans not to gather in groups of more than 10.

In a memo to Republican House members, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, House R's campaign arm, urged GOP members not to fundraise off of coronavirus.

Republicans are pointing to the ads from House Democrats.

Emmer is also asking Republicans to be careful in how they message during the crisis, and take steps to mitigate the risks for campaign staff and volunteers.

ABC News' Meg Cunningham, Kendall Karson, Quinn Scanlan, Benjamin Siegel, Will Steakin and Alisa Wiersema contributed to this report.