Court denies GOP states' effort to continue Title 42 border expulsions pending appeal

The decision comes days after a large influx of migrants into El Paso, Texas.

A federal appeals court on Friday denied an effort by several Republican-led states to continue a Trump-era public health order to expel migrants immediately at the border.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had previously set a Dec. 21 deadline to end the protocols. The decision from the appeals court in Washington, D.C., keeps that deadline for now, but the states are expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The policy known as Title 42 started in the early weeks of the global pandemic and has since been used to expel migrants from the southern border more than 2.4 million times. Due to the rapid nature of the expulsions, which usually take place in a matter of hours, access to asylum and other humanitarian protections is sharply curtailed.

The ACLU and other civil liberties advocates have been waging a legal battle against the order arguing it violates federal and international law.

Migrants cross the US-Mexico border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Dec. 14, 2022. Christian Chavez/AP

"These states are just being hypocritical," ACLU lead attorney Lee Gelernt told ABC News. "They have been fighting to end COVID restrictions everywhere since the beginning. And now all of a sudden, they want a public health restriction solely when it comes to asylum seekers. I think the real game here is that they're trying to close the border."

The decision comes as the Department of Homeland Security implements new measures to apprehend and process migrants across the southwest. Nearly 1,000 Border Patrol staff have been hired specifically for processing along with 2,500 additional contractors and personnel, the department said this week. DHS has also stood up 10 new tent-like facilities since President Joe Biden took office.

Critics of the administration say the efforts are not enough to handle the historic level of migration into the U.S. seen over the past year. Meanwhile, those who support the end of Title 42 protocols say its part of the problem for bottling up needed humanitarian relief at the border.

El Paso saw an influx of migrants in recent days with U.S. Border Patrol making 2,264 apprehensions on average per day this month, according to a CBP official. That average is up from the already elevated level of 1,700 to 1,800 per day.

Migrants gather near the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in the U.S. city of El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Dec. 14, 2022. Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

There are half a dozen major sectors along the southwest border and 2,200 in one area is unusually high. USBP made a record 2.2 million apprehensions along the southern border this past budget year. Based on the latest available data from October, USBP is on track to meet or exceed that total with more than 204,000 apprehensions that month.

