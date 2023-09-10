He also encouraged vulnerable people to get the next booster shot.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 infections -- as seen by first lady Jill Biden's recent bout with the virus -- health officials are tracking the numbers but aren't "predicting that this is going to be a tsunami of hospitalizations and deaths the way we saw a year or more ago," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

"Given the level of immunity that we all have ... in other words, people who have been vaccinated, boosted, people who have been infected like you and I, where we have hybrid immunity, the chances of this being an overwhelming rush of cases and hospitalizations is probably low," Fauci, formerly the White House's top pandemic adviser, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Fauci also encouraged people in the most vulnerable groups, like older people, to get the next booster shot when available.

