Dangers from fireworks demonstrated in annual July Fourth warning

Jun 26, 2019, 7:00 PM ET
PHOTO: A watermelon is displayed on the National Mall in Washington before it was blown up in a fireworks safety demonstration by the CPSC, June 26, 2019.PlayCPSC
With fireworks season here, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday held its annual demonstration on the National Mall to remind consumers about the dangers of fireworks and show Americans how to celebrate safely on July Fourth.

ABC News
PHOTO: A watermelon is destroyed by a firework during a safety demonstration by the CPSC in Washington, June 26, 2019.
Watermelons and life-sized mannequins exploded as they were struck with various fireworks -- depicting what could happen if they were used improperly. An emergency room doctor was on hand to detail the kinds of injuries fireworks can cause.

“Last year, there were five reports of fireworks-related deaths involving victims ranging from ages 19-49,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. “All of the deaths were associated with re-loadable aerial devices which can be either be a commercial or professional fireworks.”

Buerkle also warned that the majority of fireworks-related injuries occur during the 30 days surrounding the Fourth of July.

ABC News
PHOTO: A structure is destroyed during a fireworks safety display by the CPSC in Washington, D.C., June 26, 2019.

