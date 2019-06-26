Dangers from fireworks demonstrated in annual July Fourth warning

With fireworks season here, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday held its annual demonstration on the National Mall to remind consumers about the dangers of fireworks and show Americans how to celebrate safely on July Fourth.

ABC News

Watermelons and life-sized mannequins exploded as they were struck with various fireworks -- depicting what could happen if they were used improperly. An emergency room doctor was on hand to detail the kinds of injuries fireworks can cause.

“Last year, there were five reports of fireworks-related deaths involving victims ranging from ages 19-49,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. “All of the deaths were associated with re-loadable aerial devices which can be either be a commercial or professional fireworks.”

Buerkle also warned that the majority of fireworks-related injuries occur during the 30 days surrounding the Fourth of July.

ABC News

To read more firework safety tips, visit here