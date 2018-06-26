David Lynch says his 'one of the greatest' comment on Trump taken out of context

President Donald Trump praised David Lynch on Monday after the filmmaker said in an interview over the weekend that Trump "could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much."

But now the filmmaker is saying in an open letter to the president that his comment made about the president in an interview with the Guardian was taken "out of context."

"Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president. This would be very sad it seems for you – and for the country. You are causing suffering and division," Lynch wrote in a post on Tuesday, addressing Trump.

During a rally for the state's Gov. Henry McMaster held in West Columbia, South Carolina, the president called Lynch "the great filmmaker."

"Veteran filmmaker, David Lynch, believes President Donald Trump could be remembered as one of the greatest presidents in American history because of the way he has shaken up the political establishment because of what I've done," said the president at the rally. "He now appears to believe that Trump may have been the right choice after all."

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Trump also retweeted a Breitbart story on Monday that highlights Lynch's interview quote as a praise to the president.

“Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents” https://t.co/AcgnIZNh6e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

"It's not too late to turn the ship around. Point our ship toward a bright future for all. You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses – everybody wins. It's something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated," Lynch added in his clarification about his comment on President Trump.

The Guardian interview describes Lynch's stance as "undecided about Donald Trump," and he is quoted saying, "Our so-called leaders can't take the country forward, can't get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this."