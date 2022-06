A recount was underway of the May 17 primary.

Hedge fund manager David McCormick conceded the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania to celebrity TV Dr. Mehmet Oz.

McCormick announced the decision on Friday, cutting short a recount process of the May 17 contest.

"I am so proud of what we've accomplished this campaign," McCormick said. "We saw a historic turnout in the Republican primary and I'm proud to say 419,000 or so Republican voters who put their faith in my campaign."

