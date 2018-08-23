David Pecker, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump and CEO of AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, was granted immunity by federal prosecutors in exchange for information about Michael Cohen, the president’s longtime fixer and personal attorney.

Cohen pleaded guilty this week to eight counts that included campaign finance violations spawned from hush money agreements with two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who claim to have had affairs with Trump.

The president has denied their accusations, either directly or through spokespersons.

The National Enquirer reportedly purchased stories from people with information about Trump -– including McDougal -– only to shelve them prior to publication, a process known as “catch and kill” that has shielded Trump from potentially damaging revelations.

In April, ABC News reported that a search warrant executed at the home, office and hotel room for documents and records belonging to Cohen included specific mentions of “AMI,” according to two sources familiar with the warrant.

Federal agents also searched for information related to Cohen’s work for Trump, including records tied to secret deals with alleged mistresses, media organizations and the 2016 presidential campaign, sources told ABC News.

ABC News' Santina Leuci contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.