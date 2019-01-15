Democrats slated to meet with Trump on day 25 of longest-ever government shutdown

It's Day 25 of the longest-ever shutdown in the government's history.

A group of moderate Democrats is scheduled to head to the White House Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump, who stands by his staunch goal to get funding for his border wall before opening the government back up. Democrats remain opposed to the wall and advocate for an increase in technology for better security at the border.

Some 800,000 federal workers are ensnared in the shutdown showdown and many missed their first paycheck on Friday. On Monday, another one-third missed a paycheck, the American Federation of Workers estimated, and on Tuesday, the last batch of federal workers missed theirs.

Here's a look at how different parts of the country are being affected.

Unpaid federal workers get help from food banks during government shutdown

Food banks around the country near military bases or in cities with a lot of federal government employees have been stepping up to help the furloughed or unpaid workers during the government shutdown.

Over the weekend in Washington, a local food bank said 2,200 furloughed federal employees received produce and other items at pop-up locations. In Dallas, a local church is handing out gift cards to furloughed employees.

In cities like Tampa, Chicago, Rochester, Minnesota and Ogden, Utah, food banks are setting up pantries or expanding hours so federal employees can pick up groceries or even pet food.

Immigration court backlogs compound as shutdown enters fourth week

Dozens of immigration courts remain shuttered across the country this week and tens of thousands of hearings were canceled because of the ongoing government shutdown, a situation that is likely to add hundreds of cases to an already crushing backlog, according to analysts.

It's an ironic twist in President Donald Trump's desire to secure the U.S.-Mexico border by building a $5 billion wall and send people through established ports of entry.

The number of asylum and other immigration-related cases facing U.S. judges has skyrocketed in the past two decades, creating a backlog of more than 800,000 active cases before the shutdown began, according to data compiled by Syracuse University, based on Justice Department records.

Syracuse University estimated on Monday that nearly 43,000 immigration court hearings on a variety of matters, including evidence examination and basic scheduling, have been canceled. As many as 100,000 people could be impacted if the shutdown continues through the end of the month.

Aaron Reichlin Melnick, a policy analyst with the American Immigration Council, said that he estimates for every day the shutdown continues, another 500 immigration court cases that would have been completed are compounding the backlog.

TSA staffing shortages continue to hit nation's busiest airports amid government shutdown

Transportation Security Administration officials are closing more security lanes amid increased callouts from officers not being paid during the government shutdown.

The absence rate at TSA on Monday was 7.6 percent, up from 3.2 percent on the same day last year, according to TSA spokesperson Michael Bilello. Major airports in cities such as Atlanta and Houston "are exercising their contingency plans to uphold aviation security standards." That means condensing TSA officers into fewer checkpoints and screening lanes to uphold security standards at the cost of longer lines.

Queues at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport security extended more than an hour long on Monday morning, causing travelers to miss flights, according to ABC-affiliate WSB.

Airport screeners, air traffic controllers and many FAA inspectors and engineers did not get paid this week despite going to work.

