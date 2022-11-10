DC attorney general to file consumer protection lawsuit against Washington Commanders, team owner, NFL

The District of Columbia will file a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, the team's owner Daniel Snyder, the National Football League and the league commissioner Roger Goodell, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday.

The defendants are being sued "for collusion to deceive residents of the District of Columbia about their investigation into a toxic workplace culture that impacted employees, especially women," Racine said at a press conference.

The D.C. AG alleges in his complaint that "The Commanders, Snyder, the NFL, and Goodell misled fans about what was being done to address decades of sexual harassment and toxicity in the Commander's organization." He also alleges "Snyder and the Commanders lied to consumers when they denied knowing anything about the long-standing hostile work environment and culture of sexual harassment."

Racine said the lawsuit will continue regardless of the team's ownership.

Attorneys for the Washington Commanders told ABC News in a statement Thursday, "Over two years ago, Dan and Tanya Snyder acknowledged that an unacceptable workplace culture had existed within their organization for several years and they have apologized many times for allowing that to happen."

The statement added, "We agree with AG Racine on one thing: the public needs to know the truth. Although the lawsuit repeats a lot of innuendo, half-truths and lies, we welcome this opportunity to defend the organization -- for the first time -- in a court of law and to establish, once and for all, what is fact and what is fiction."

Representatives for the NFL did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. Susan Walsh/AP, FILE

Racine’s office began looking into Snyder’s team and the NFL in the fall of 2021 related to allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct. He says his office has reviewed thousands of internal documents from the Commanders and the NFL.

Racine, who is leaving office on Jan. 2, 2023, told reporters that he expects the incoming attorney general, Brian Schwalb, will continue with this case.

The lawsuit is based on D.C.’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act (CPPA), which prohibits unfair and deceptive trade practices, Racine said. OAG has broad authority under the CPPA to hold accountable any company or any head of a company if they mislead or lie to District consumers, regardless of where they are located.

Racine, in response to the Commander's statement last night, which went after the AG over crime, called Snyder a bully. Racine's office does not handle violent crime due to D.C.'s lack of statehood.

A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders told ABC News on Wednesday ahead of the scheduled press conference, "the Commanders have fully cooperated with the AG's investigation for nearly a year. As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the AG who did not suggest at that time that he intended to take any action and, in fact, revealed fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts."

The attorney general told reporters Thursday, "What Mr. Snyder sought to do is what he does all the time. Deflect attention from his own misconduct. impute a motivation or intention onto someone else."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.