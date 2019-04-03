The death of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy in government custody on Christmas Eve was caused by complications from the flu and a bacterial infection, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday by a U.S. medical examiner.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator said Felipe Gomez Alonzo died of complications from the influenza B infection which damaged his lungs, "allowing a generalized infection."

(Catarina Gomez/Catarina Gomez via AP, FILE) This Dec, 12, 2018 photo provided by Catarina Gomez, shows her half-brother Felipe Gomez Alonzo, 8, near her home in Yalambojoch, Guatemala. The 8-year-old boy died in U.S. custody at a New Mexico hospital on Christmas Eve. The cause is under investigation.

"Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," Chief Medical Investigator Kurt Nolte said in a statement released to the press. "We investigate deaths to serve the living and hope the family can find some closure in these findings."

Gómez Alonzo had been apprehended with his father near El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 18 and was transferred to several facilities before arriving to the Alamogordo Border Patrol Station, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Dec. 24, he was taken to a local medical center, where he was diagnosed with having a "common cold and given Tylenol," despite having a 103 degree fever. He was prescribed amoxicillin before being released. He died later that night.

