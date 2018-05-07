Defiant House chaplain gives thanks to God 'for giving us another day'

Days after surprising Speaker Paul Ryan by retracting his letter of resignation, in which he suggests politics and anti-Catholic bias were behind the effort to force him out, House Chaplain Father Patrick Conroy delivered his first floor prayer since news of his dismissal became a public controversy on April 26.

“We give you thanks, Oh God, for giving us another day,” Conroy began, seemingly sharing a subtle appreciation for his continued service in the House of Representatives.

While Conroy claimed late last month that he had been chastised by the speaker for being too political in his daily floor prayers, he didn’t shy away from connecting his latest prayer to the people’s business at the Capitol.

“As the members return to Washington may they be encouraged and empowered by their constituents to be their best selves in serving in the People's House,” Conroy continued. “May the disagreements that seem to perjure give way to give faith efforts to find solutions to the issues facing our nation in a manner consistent with the great traditions of our Republican form of government.”

Ryan and Conroy are expected to meet privately at the Capitol in person at some point this week.

The drama over the chaplain’s employment status began on April 15, when Conroy submitted a letter granting Ryan’s request that he resign effective May 24.

After Conroy told the New York Times on April 26 that he was asked to resign for reasons that were “unclear” to him, Democrats contended his removal was due to a prayer he delivered last year as lawmakers began consideration of tax reform – irking Republicans.

In a November 6 prayer to open the day’s session, he warned members to “be mindful” of economic disparities among social classes, and cautioned legislators not to pick “winners and losers under new tax laws.”

A senior GOP leadership aide maintained that “there was not a specific prayer” that led to Ryan’s decision to request Conroy’s resignation.

Ryan himself pointed to his “duty to ensure that the House has the kind of pastoral services that it deserves” – inferring that Conroy wasn’t proactive in reaching out to lawmakers in need of spiritual counseling.

“No such criticism has ever been leveled against me during my tenure as House Chaplain,” Conroy noted in his May 3 letter to Ryan rescinding his resignation. “I wish to serve the remainder of my term as House Chaplain, unless terminated ‘for cause.’”

Conroy’s current appointment expires at the end of the 115th Congress next January when the next session of Congress will vote to appoint congressional officers.