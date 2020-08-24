DeJoy faces House grilling over mail-in voting

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy appears before lawmakers for a second round of questioning on Monday, this time before the House Oversight Committee, where Democrats are expected to seek additional information about the political firestorm engulfing his agency.

Three months into his tenure at the Postal Service, DeJoy has presided over a widespread overhaul of mail delivery as part of an effort to streamline costs – then backtracked on those changes after delays in service sparked outcry and concern that the ailing agency might struggle to meet absentee voting demands in the presidential election.

On Friday, in a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, DeJoy sought to reassure voters that “the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail fully and on time.”

DeJoy will be joined on Monday by Robert Duncan, the chairman of the Postal Service’s powerful Board of Governors, a panel that wields authority over the agency’s long-term strategy, pricing, and selecting its Postmaster General.

