Delaware 2024 live election results

Voters in Delaware head to the polls on Nov. 5 to cast their ballot in the presidential race and several down-ballot races.

The state’s winner will receive its three electoral votes.Delaware polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, with mail-in voting only allowed in circumstances that permit absentee ballots.

State significance

Delaware is a Democratic stronghold, having voted for the party’s candidate in every election since 1992. The closest result in the last 32 years was Hillary Clinton’s nearly 12 percentage point win over former President Donald Trump in 2016. President Joe Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate for decades, defeated Trump by nearly 30 percentage points in 2020.

There is an open race for the state’s Senate seat and at-large House seat, with Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester hoping to replace incumbent Democrat Tom Carper. Democrats are widely expected to maintain control of both seats.

