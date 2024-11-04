New York 2024 live election results

Voters in New York are heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the presidential election.

At stake is the state's 28 electoral votes.

Donald Trump has been making a play for the Empire State, but it has voted Democratic in every presidential election since 1988.

New York is also home to several races that will be key to control of the U.S. House.

Polls close at 9 p.m. local time.

State significance

President Joe Biden won New York by nearly 30% in 2020. Polls compiled by 538 ahead of Election Day showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading Trump by double digits in the state.

Also on the ballot are key House races, the outcome of which could determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the chamber come January. A 538 forecast model less than one month before the election showed each party with about a 1-in-2 chance of winning majority control.

In the Senate, Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is seeking a third full term. She faces Republican challenger Mike Sapraicone, a retired NYPD detective.

Voters will also weigh Proposition 1 -- a measure introduced by the state legislature that, if approved, would amend the state constitution to include anti-discrimination protections for pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive health care and autonomy.

