Delay in Senate on relief bill was an attempt at more bipartisan support: Sen. Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Sunday that he was not intentionally trying to hold up the passage of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package, but was making an attempt to garner more bipartisan support for the plan.

Manchin, a moderate Democrat who largely steered the debate surrounding President Joe Biden's massive coronavirus relief plan, told ABC's "This Week" Co-anchor Martha Raddatz that he was trying to find middle ground.

"I didn't do anything intentionally whatsoever," Manchin said. "I did everything I could to bring us together so we'd have more support, and the public would get the needed help, as needed. We have so many different ways that we're helping the public with this piece of legislation."

Debate over jobless benefits paralyzed the Senate for hours Friday evening when Manchin threatened to upend an agreement among Democrats about how unemployment benefits should be handled in the bill. He pushed to lower unemployment benefits from $400 a month to $300 and shortened the duration of the benefits by one month.

