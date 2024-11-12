Democrat Ruben Gallego projected to win Arizona Senate

Gallego will replace independent Kyrsten Sinema, who did not seek reelection.

In the Arizona Senate race, where the margins were not expected to be nearly as close as they were, ABC News reports that Democrat Ruben Gallego is projected to defeat Republican Kari Lake 50% to 48%, with 93% expected vote reporting.

Gallego, a five-term congressman who was favored to win the race, will replace independent Kyrsten Sinema, who held the seat and did not seek reelection.

Gallego, an Iraq veteran, ran on protecting abortion access, housing affordability and supporting Arizona's water supply.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 9: Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) attends a House Armed Services Committee hearing on July 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley were scheduled to testify about the role of the Department of Defense in civilian law enforcement. Active duty troops aided local law enforcement around the country at protests last month in the wake of George Floyd's death. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images) Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lake, a former newscaster, ran heavily on securing the border and is a fierce ally and supporter of President-elect Donald Trump.

Lake ran and lost her gubernatorial race for Arizona during the 2022 midterms and still has not acknowledged that she lost the race against the state's current governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Lake has struggled with moderate Republicans in the state, and her problems worsened when she attacked the late Sen. John McCain and then Gov. Doug Ducey.

During his Senate run, Gallego has downplayed his progressive record in Congress and will now be Arizona's first Latino U.S. senator.

Only one Senate race remains outstanding in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The current makeup of the Senate is 47 Democratic members and 52 Republicans.