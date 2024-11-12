Idaho woman tearfully recounts nonviable pregnancy diagnosis under total abortion ban

Several women took the stand in an Idaho courtroom on Tuesday to testify about their nonviable pregnancies under the state's total abortion ban as part of a lawsuit filed by women who were unable to receive abortions in the state.

Jillaine St.Michel described making calls to over 20 clinics out of state to get abortion care after she received a fatal fetal diagnosis.

"It was the worst four days of my life. I can't describe it any other way. Knowing that I was carrying a pregnancy that was doomed, it had no chance of survival. Each day was worse than the last. And I would say, during those four days, my mental health got progressively worse and worse," St.Michel said.

At her 20-week ultrasound, St.Michel was told her fetus had several severe developmental and chromosomal conditions affecting multiple organ systems, and was unlikely to survive. She traveled to Seattle, where she received a two-day abortion procedure.

"Because we had to travel with my toddler, my husband had to stay back with her at the hotel and take care of her, so I had to attend both Friday's and Saturday's appointment by myself," St.Michel said.

St.Michel took the stand after Jennifer Adkins, another Idaho woman who had to travel out of state to terminate a pregnancy that was unlikely to survive after it was diagnosed with multiple conditions.

Adkins was one of 18 women interviewed by ABC News about the impact of abortion bans.

At a 12-week ultrasound, Adkins' doctors told her the scan revealed the fetus had excess fluid and skin edema -- signs of cystic hygroma -- and that her fetus likely had Turner syndrome -- a rare condition that results from one of the X chromosomes missing.

Adkins was told her fetus would likely not survive and there was a high likelihood that she would develop Mirror syndrome, a condition where the pregnant person develops fluid buildup and can develop preeclampsia, which can result in stroke or death.

Four women and doctors filing a lawsuit against the state are testifying in court on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the ongoing lawsuit. The lawsuit is seeking to "clarify and expand the medical exceptions to Idaho's two abortion bans to ensure physicians can provide abortion care to preserve a pregnant person's health and safety, including in cases of fatal fetal diagnoses," according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, which filed the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 11, 2023, challenging Idaho's total abortion ban and its six-week ban. Idaho's total abortion ban only allows the procedure to prevent death.

Idaho is one of 13 states that has ceased nearly all abortion services since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.