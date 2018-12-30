Incoming Democratic caucus chair: Death of migrants at southern border 'unacceptable, un-American and unconscionable'

Dec 30, 2018, 9:51 AM ET
PHOTO: Migrants walk while being taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border fence and turning themselves in Tijuana, Mexico, Dec. 16, 2018.Mario Tama/Getty Images
A member of the incoming House Democratic leadership called the death of two migrant children in U.S. government custody on the southern border “unacceptable, un-American and unconscionable.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, told “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz that the Trump administration should be held responsible for the deaths.

“That was unacceptable, un-American and unconscionable, and we need to do better,” Jeffries said of the deaths of two young children in Customs and Border Protection custody.

PHOTO: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., listens as he speaks with the media after being elected chairman of the House Democratic Caucus for the 116th Congress in January, at the Capitol, Nov. 28, 2018.J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE
“Do you think the federal government bears any of the blame?” Raddatz asked.

“Well, I think the Trump administration bears blame to the extent that the buck stops at the top. And at the end of the day, you had two young innocent children die in American custody. That should never occur,” Jeffries said.

