Democratic National Convention kicks off with speakers including Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders Under theme of unity, speakers will represent progressive, traditional platforms

Democrats will open their mostly virtual convention in Milwaukee Monday under the theme of unity, with speakers who represent the party's progressive and traditional platforms.

"As we have learned throughout our history, when we stand united, we can overcome anything, including the monumental challenges we face today," the Democratic National Convention Committee said in a release.

Traditionally, political conventions are painstakingly choreographed live productions that are planned years in advance. But the coronavirus pandemic has reduced the nominating celebration to a minimal footprint in Milwaukee -- with major programming and production details still in flux just days before it is set to begin.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be the keynote speaker of the night, after remaining mostly on the sidelines throughout the 2020 political season.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the former rival of presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican candidate for president in 2016, will also speak.

ABC News Live will kick off primetime coverage each day at 7 p.m. ET on the network’s steaming news channel and primetime coverage will air from 10-11 p.m. ET each night of the convention on the ABC Television Network. Check back here for live updates starting at 7 p.m.

Monday's lineup of speakers:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

Convention chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis.

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Former first lady Michelle Obama

ABC News' Kendall Karson, John Verhovek and Benjamin Siegel contributed to this report.