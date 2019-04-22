Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democrat of Massachusetts, served four tours of duty in Iraq, earned three Harvard degrees, has served four years in Congress, and wants to add "president" to that list.

After formally announcing his candidacy for president on "Good Morning America," Moulton is the 20th Democratic candidate to join the field.

During the 2018 midterms, the Marine from Marblehead, Massachusetts, raised over $4 million through his Serve America PAC to support Democratic candidates running in battleground states. Before announcing his candidacy, Moulton laid the groundwork for his 2020 campaign, having already visited Iowa, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Full Name: Seth Wilbur Moulton

Party: Democrat

Date of birth: October 24, 1978

Age: 40

Birthplace: Salem, Massachusetts

Family: Wife Elizabeth, and 6-month-old daughter, Emmy.

Education: Dual master's degrees in business and public administration, Harvard University (2011), Bachelor of Arts in physics, Harvard University (2001)

What he does now: In 2014, Moulton unseated John Tierney, a nine-term incumbent, to win Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District, and has been re-elected twice since.

What he used to do: After graduation from Harvard University, Moulton enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2001. As an infantry officer, he served four tours of duty in Iraq, two as a special assistant to then-Gen. David Petraeus.

Key life/career moments:

According to Moulton's personal LinkedIn profile, he was an intern for Goldman Sachs in 2010 and in 2011 he was the president of Eastern Healthcare Partners, Inc, a medical company aiming to "address the burden of obesity and diabetes."

Before his successful run for Congress, he was a managing director for the Texas Central Railway, a private company working to build a 240-mile high-speed rail line that would connect Dallas and Houston.

He currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Budget Committee and is also one of many co-sponsors of the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, which is the first major gun safety policy to be passed in the House since 1994.

What you might not know about him:

Moulton's parent's, Tom and Lynn, didn't know he was awarded the Bronze Star for valor, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for valor until The Boston Globe uncovered his awards in 2014. He was awarded for his "courageous battlefield presence under intense enemy fire," and "aggressive, from-the-front leadership," according to military citations obtained by The Boston Globe.

Moulton collaborated with his Iraqi translator, Mohammed Harba, to create "Moulton and Mohammed," a television news show that aired twice a week in Iraq.

He was also prominently featured in "No End in Sight," a 2007 Oscar-nominated documentary.

In 2015, Moulton was named one of the "50 Most Beautiful" people in Washington, D.C., by The Hill.

Moulton played the organ in high school, according to Phillips Academy classmate Tom Balamaci.