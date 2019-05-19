Presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton unveils new education policy

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., a 2020 presidential candidate, released his "National Service Education" plan Sunday to encourage young Americans to serve their country, in the military, in AmeriCorps, in FEMA Corps or -- in what he would create if elected -- the "Federal Green Corps."

"It’s time for the generation that fought in Iraq and Afghanistan to take over for the generation that sent us there," he told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopolous.

In a field of 23 candidates, few have focused on national security and as a Marine veteran who served four tours of duty in Iraq, Moulton said he has found a void his campaign could fill by focusing on national security and public service.

"I'm the only one who's really been talking about about national security and taking on [President Donald] Trump in his job as commander in chief, and I do that with the experience of having served on the ground in combat," he said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

The three-term congressman serves on the House Armed Services Committee and has long been an advocate for fellow veterans: he created the Serve America PAC to support Democratic veterans running for office.

This past year, 40 Republicans lost their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and of the 40 newly-elected Democrats, 21 of them were backed by the Serve America PAC.

Moulton doubts President Donald Trump’s ability to lead- calling Trump a "weak commander in chief" who "dodged his own generations war" by using his father’s connections and criticized Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton, who served in President George W. Bush’s administration as the under secretary, claiming Bolton is "pushing American into Iran" like he "pushed America into Iraq" under President Bush.

Last week, congressional leaders had a classified briefing on Iran where questions of exaggerated intelligence came to a head with a confrontation between Moulton and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.,, according to The Washington Post.

Moulton claims that an invasion of Iran is "exactly what John Bolton wants to have happened."

A day later, when asked if America is going to war with Iran, the president responded, "hope not."

