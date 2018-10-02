A top Democratic senator signaled Tuesday his satisfaction with the White House's latest approach to the FBI background investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that President Donald Trump approved Friday.

"I think I'm satisfied," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island told "Good Morning America" chief anchor George Stephanopoulos Tuesday. "We don't know all the details yet but, clearly, if they have been given free rein to interview whomever they want, that's a very good sign.

“The last thing we want is a sham investigation,” Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said, adding that the FBI “probably should be able to get this done by Friday.”

In the past 24 hours, in response to pressure from Democratic and moderate Republican senators, the White House has eased limitations on the FBI background investigation into Kavanaugh that Trump set into motion Friday.

After Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a marathon, emotionally charged hearing to weigh testimony from Ford and Kavanaugh last Thursday on her accusation that he attacked her when they were in high school.

Kavanaugh fiercely denied the allegation. With the fate of Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination on the line, Whitehouse told “GMA” Tuesday he has "grave doubts" about whether Kavanaugh was telling the truth during his testimony.

"I have very grave doubts at this point but that's one of the reasons we so badly wanted an investigation so we could get to the truth of that rather than have to deal with surmise or suspicion," Whitehouse said. “Ultimately, I do think when somebody is coming before the United States Senate and wants to be a United States Supreme Court judge, they ought to tell the truth. If they're lying, that's something that is disqualifying."

When pressed whether he thought Kavanaugh lied to the committee, Whitehouse hedged on the answer, responding, "I'm waiting to see what the FBI report comes back with. I certainly would not rule it out. There's plenty to disbelieve in what he said but, again, it's very hard to sort through this until you have the investigation, which is why we pushed so hard to make sure that took place."

The White House, at the urging of the Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., directed the FBI to look into what it deems as "credible" allegations of sexual assault.

But Trump continued his staunch defense of his Supreme Court pick Monday, calling for a "comprehensive" but "quick" FBI investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct as the agency works to meet a looming deadline.

After Ford came forward, another allegation emerged from Deborah Ramirez, who knew Kavanaugh in college at Yale University, and who accused him of sexual misconduct in a separate incident during their freshman year. He has denied it.

The White House specifically requested FBI interviews with Ramirez, among three others. The FBI has been authorized to interview anyone it wants, with a focus on two allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh raised separately by Ford and Ramirez, sources close to the process say.

The investigation comes on the heels of Kavanaugh’s facing tough questions from the Judiciary Committee, including Whitehouse, a key member who opposes his nomination to the highest court.

At the hearing Thursday, Whitehouse raised concerns over Kavanaugh's high school years, asking a series of questions about the meaning of several phrases written into his high school yearbook, such as "Devil's Triangle."

Addressing concerns that those questions targeted "trivial" matters, or that because the allegations are decades old, Kavanaugh's memory might not be accurate," the former United States attorney and attorney general for Rhode Island said Tuesday, "I think if these things are trivial and it's a minor, you know, miscue, if you will, if you're looking at a perjury case you require that the lie be material, same with a false statement case, so tiny little slip-ups, I don't think are the issue.

“But if he's lying about something significant, in a way that he would clearly be conscious that he was lying when he testified to us,” Whitehouse added, “that's pretty serious stuff."