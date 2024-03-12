Democrats Abroad 2024 primary results

There are 17 delegates at stake.

The deadline for Democrats living abroad to vote for the 2024 presidential nominee is on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden on the verge of clinching the nod.

To participate in the primary, U.S. citizens living abroad cannot have cast ballots in any other 2024 presidential nominating contest.

Participants can vote at more than 100 locations worldwide or remotely, according to the party.

Group's significance

In 2020, Sen. Bernie Sanders won abroad voters with 58% of the ballots, with now-President Biden only winning 23% of the votes.