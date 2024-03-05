Alabama 2024 primary results

The state is a Republican stronghold that voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Alabama is holding its primary election on Tuesday for Democratic and Republican candidates running for president as well as other federal and state offices.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Absentee ballots, which could be requested for those who will be out of town, have a physical disability or other reasons, must be returned either in-person by Monday or postmarked by noon on Tuesday.

State significance

Alabama has 50 delegates up for grabs in the Republican primary, in which eight candidates are competing, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

All but Trump, the front-runner, and Haley have ended their campaigns.

The state is a Republican stronghold that went for Trump in 2016 and 2020 by nearly 30 points. Polls tracked by 538 have shown Trump dominating in Alabama in the lead-up to Super Tuesday.

Two Democrats will be on the ballot: President Joe Biden and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, who launched a long shot bid for the nomination but will not be on the primary ballot in every state. President Biden is all but certain to be the Democratic nominee and has easily won the other nominating races so far.