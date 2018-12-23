Sen. Jeff Merkley said the Democratic party is not going to agree to any funding specifically for a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, one of President Trump’s central campaign promises that is at the heart of the ongoing partial government shutdown.

“We're absolutely willing to fund border security,” the Oregon Democrat said on “This Week” Sunday. “The American people want us to spend money in a smart way. Five billion dollars is a lot of money ... to spend it on a 4th-century strategy rather than on stuff that actually improves border security is something that we're just not going to do.”

“So let me be clear, Democrats are not going to agree to any funding to build new border wall -- none?” ABC News' Chief Anchor Jonathan Karl asked.

“That's correct,” Merkley said. “None.”

At midnight Saturday, the government partially shut down after the White House and Congress couldn’t reach a funding deal, with President Trump saying he wouldn’t sign a bill that didn’t include $5 billion for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, one of his core campaign promises.

Senators aren't expected to meet again to discuss funding the wall until Thursday.