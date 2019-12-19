McConnell calls out Democrats, says they're 'afraid' to send 'shoddy' impeachment articles to Senate McConnell responded to Speaker Pelosi who hasn't committed to send the articles.

Just hours after President Donald Trump was impeached by the House for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a blistering indictment of the impeachment inquiry, accusing House Democrats of “partisan rage” that will create a “toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future.”

McConnell blasted the House impeachment inquiry as the “most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history” which was “poisoned by partisanship” from the get-go.

"More than a year of hearings for Nixon, multiple years of investigation for Clinton—and they've impeached President Trump in 12 weeks. Twelve weeks,” McConnell said.

'If the Senate blesses this slapdash impeachment, if we say from now on this is enough, then we invite an endless parade of impeachment trials,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks on the Senate floor, Dec. 19, 2019, the day after the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump. ABC News

McConnell pointedly dared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to deliver to the Senate the two articles of impeachment that passed along party lines late Wednesday night, accusing her of being “too afraid” to transmit “their shoddy work product.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks alongside Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., following the House of Representatives vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Dec. 18, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Pelosi on Wednesday declined to answer questions about the timing of when she plans to deliver the articles to the Senate for trial.

"We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side, and I would hope that that will be soon," Pelosi said. "So far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us, so hopefully it will be fairer and when we see what that is, we'll send our managers."

“Looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet,” McConnell said.

