Democrats can pass the coronavirus relief package: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

The importance of a coronavirus relief bill will ensure that Democrats can pass the massive spending package, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

"It's so important, and because the American people want this to happen -- each passing day," Buttigieg said. "Ensuring that we have the resources to defeat this virus, but also to support American workers."

Buttigieg told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos that bipartisan support is present among Americans.

"That's not just a unifying priority for the Democratic coalition and something that has a remarkably large degree of support among Republicans, at least among Republican voters, Republican mayors -- we're hoping that will also show up among Republican legislators here in Washington, but of course that's what the next few days will show," he added.

President Joe Biden is slowly inching away from the promise of bipartisanship on a coronavirus relief plan, and said at the end of the week that he feels Republicans are not willing to go far enough.

