Two key Democrats, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of the House Judiciary Committee and Rep. Dan Kildee of the House Ways and Means Committee, spoke on “This Week” about their party’s pursuit of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report and President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

"I think that there is a real problem with a politically appointed attorney general who seems to have released a three page report on the actual report -- the only thing we've seen so far -- that now is seeming to not comport with what Mueller and his team actually prepared," Jayapal, who represents a district in Washington, said Sunday. "I think the main thing here is what is the president hiding? How do we make sure that we get everything that was produced? We have not seen a Mueller report. We have only seen a Barr report, so we're going to stay firm on this. We're going to push hard."

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to authorize Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to issue subpoenas for Mueller’s full, unredacted report and the underlying evidence.

Attorney General William Barr is currently working with Mueller’s team to redact grand jury information, classified material and anything else form the nearly 400-page report that would compromise ongoing investigations and the privacy of "peripheral third parties," he wrote in a letter to Capitol Hill on March 29.

On March 24, Barr released a four-page letter laying out Mueller’s "principal conclusions," which indicated that no members of Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russian officials to influence the 2016 presidential election. On the issue of whether the president obstructed justice, Mueller made no conclusion. Barr, however, determined that Mueller’s report "identified no actions that, in our judgment, constitute obstructive behavior."

On Capitol Hill Wednesday, Nadler questioned the Justice Department’s intentions in the redaction process.

"We have reason to suspect this administration’s motives. The Mueller report probably isn’t the 'total exoneration' the President claims it to be," Nadler said. "And, in any event, this committee has a job to do. The Constitution charges Congress with holding the president accountable for alleged official misconduct. That job requires us to evaluate the evidence for ourselves -- not the attorney general’s summary, not a substantially redacted synopsis, but the full report and the underlying evidence."

Also on Wednesday, the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee sent a letter to the IRS requesting six years of Trump’s tax returns to be delivered to Capitol Hill within a week, setting off what’s likely to be a contentious legal battle over the president’s personal finances.

In the letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal requested Trump’s personal and business tax information from 2013-2018, including individual tax returns and returns from eight businesses linked to the president.

“There's a real question, George, as to whether the president's personal financial interests impact his public decision making,” Kildee said on “This Week” Sunday. “The public has a right to know whether the president's interests are impacting the decisions that he makes using the authority that we have granted him by electing him as president.”

Neal also asked whether any of them are or have been under audit, which the president routinely cites as his reason for not releasing his tax returns. Although it’s not required by law, most presidents since Richard Nixon have voluntarily released their tax returns, setting a precedent that Trump broke with during the 2016 election.

"The unusual situation is not Congress using its authority to gain access legitimately under a very clear statute, the thing that's unusual is that Donald Trump has broken 50 years -- nearly 50 years of tradition by not being transparent with the American people," Kildee told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, he reiterated that he "would not be inclined to" release his tax returns until he’s not under audit by the IRS.

"We're under audit, despite what people said. And we're working that out as -- I'm always under audit, it seems. But I've been under audit for many years because the numbers are big, and I guess when you have a name, you -- you're audited," Trump said. "But until such time as I'm not under audit, I would not be inclined to do that."

In a letter to the Treasury Department sent Friday, an attorney for Trump said the IRS "should refrain from divulging the requested information" until the Justice Department offers a formal opinion on the matter.

"It would be a gross abuse of power for the majority party to use tax returns as a weapon to attack, harass, and intimidate their political opponents. Once this Pandora’s box is opened, the ensuing tit-for-tat will do lasting damage to our nation," Trump's tax attorney, William Consovoy, wrote to Treasury General Counsel Brent McIntosh.