Democrats watch expectations outpace realities: The Note

Fifty still isn't 60. Fifty is a little better than 49 -- but that notion applies to both parties.

Up to and including stubborn lessons in political math, the failure to advance Democrats' voting-rights overhaul happened just like it was long expected to.

Democrats did not pass new federal voting legislation, and are still not even fully united on the substance of the matter. They appear to have changed no senators' minds about altering filibuster rules. They did not succeed in dividing Republicans.

With the other major items on the Biden agenda in the balance, now comes the fallout of defeat on an issue where Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said "failure is not an option," and President Joe Biden promised supporters just weeks ago that "we're going to overcome again."

Expectations are in danger of outpacing realities with enough regularity to bring intra-party grumbles. On infrastructure, progressives are warning of what might happen if the emerging bipartisan package doesn't deliver on their priorities.

Immigration and policing reform confront roughly similar dynamics, as some on the left hold out for provisions that almost certainly cannot pass in the current Congress. Biden turns his attention to gun violence and recent crime waves on Wednesday -- hardly a recipe for pleasing progressives.

Schumer is promising to give voting rights another go in the Senate, a sentiment echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris, who was charged by Biden with seeing legislation through enactment: "The fight is not over," the vice president said after presiding over the 50-50 vote Tuesday night.

In this push, though, Democrats finished about where they started.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams leads in the preliminary count of first-choice in-person votes for the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with about 30% of that vote. The city’s count offering is an incomplete picture of the primary’s outcome.

Adams, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio Maya Wiley hold the top spots in the pack of 13 Democratic mayoral hopefuls who appeared on the Democratic ballot. Ranked choice votes, which add a layer of unpredictability to the race, have yet to be tabulated and the wait for a winner is only beginning.

New York City Board of Elections officials has long warned that the first tabulation of ranked choice voting would begin a week after election night and complete results may not be available until July.

While there is much we don’t know about the outcome, we learned that relative celebrity alone won’t garner a win in New York City. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang conceded defeat Tuesday night.

“I am not going to be the next mayor of New York City based upon the numbers that have come in,” Yang said. “Tonight, I am conceding this race, though we're not sure, ultimately who the next mayor is going to be. But whoever that person is, I will be very happy to work with them.”

The TIP with Alisa Wiersema

In a letter addressed to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, a group of 15 Republican governors sounded the alarm about census delays affecting the redistricting processes in their states.

The governors are now requesting Raimondo "release redistricting data this month or as soon as possible prior to the delayed release date of September 30, 2021." They also said the holdup places "an unreasonable burden" on the states and "undermines public trust in the foundations of our democratic republic" as states scramble to figure out the logistics and legalities surrounding redistricting on a tightened timeframe.

"Further delaying the release of redistricting data negatively impacts redistricting efforts nationwide, places state governments in an unnecessarily precarious position, and presents compounding delays in operations at every level of government," the governors said in the letter.

Politics is still playing out in the background -- the signatories included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who represent states where Republicans are likely to flex redistricting advantages after gaining seats from the apportionment data released in April. The more granular redistricting data the governors are seeking is currently slated to be released late this summer.

After months of speculation, former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez announced his candidacy in the race for Maryland Governor on Wednesday. He's joining an already crowded primary to replace term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican.

